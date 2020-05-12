Little Sahara Recreation Area to Reopen with Restrictions

Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it will reopen the Little Sahara Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. While the area is reopening, there will be restrictions in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BLM’s number one priority is to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors to our recreation areas and facilities,” the BLM shared. “We are hoping that the public will partner with us and follow the restrictions set in place to provide the opportunity for all visitors to have a safe and enjoyable visit to Little Sahara.”

According to the BLM, the public restrooms, dump stations and water fill stations will be open and cleaned as needed, however; the visitor center will remain closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Campgrounds will also be open, but visitors are advised to be prepared to disperse camp within Little Sahara and surrounding areas.

The BLM also announced that it will extend Little Sahara Recreation Area season passes (expiring March 2020 through March 2021) by two months. According to the BLM, while the visitor center is closed, annual passes will continue to be available for purchase through the mail by calling the Little Sahara Visitor Center (435-433-5960), the BLM Fillmore Field Office (435-743-3100) or the BLM West Desert District Office (801-977-4300).