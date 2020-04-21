Live, Interactive Interview with Head Coach Ray Jones Coming Thursday

Earlier this month, Pinnacle announced that Ray Jones would be taking over the baseball, basketball, and track and field programs at the school. Now, on Thursday, April 23 at 1 p.m. ETV News will be hosting an exclusive, interactive interview with Coach Jones to further introduce him to the community.

The interview will be streamed live on our website and Facebook page. Community members will not only be able to watch the broadcast, but they will be able to ask questions live through both mediums. For those that can not join the conversation live and want to join in the fun, questions may be submitted by email to dsmith@emerytelcom.com. Replays of the interview will also be made available on our website and Channel 10.

Be sure to tune in on Thursday at 1 p.m. to learn more about Coach Jones and participate in the discussion.