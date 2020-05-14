Livestock Show Committee Considers Alternate Plans

By Julie Johansen

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Southeastern Utah Junior Livestock Show (SEUJLS), the show’s committee met on Monday to consider alternate plans that would coincide with local health department guidelines.

During the meeting, it was discussed that if within the next few weeks the statewide restrictions transition into the yellow level, a possible local Castle Country Livestock Show is being considered. Those involved with each category, including hogs, sheep, goats and steers, were given assignments to seek out the number of exhibitors and some possible sponsors. Reports on these assignments, as well as ideas for production, are to be presented at the next meeting on June 8. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington City Park.

The proposed show would be for local exhibitors, including only those from Carbon and Emery counties. Other state shows, such as Delta and Vernal, are also cancelling their shows. Committee president Cody Jensen will contact the state stock show board to see the proposed show can be held under the Southeastern Utah Junior Livestock Show name or if it must be a separate entity using none of the state funds or SEUJLS funds available. This would be a much smaller show with fewer amenities and prizes.