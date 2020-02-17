Local Archery Teams Take Top Honors at State Competition

Drake Chappell topped the middle school boys’ competition, taking first in all categories.

Local archery teams impressed at the state competition over the weekend, earning many first place finishes and recognitions. The event took place at the Salt Palace Convention Center as hundreds of competitors took part.

Elementary Competition

In the elementary school competition, Team #1 for Castle Heights topped the competition. scoring 3,013 points to take first out of 12 teams. Creekview Elementary followed in second with 2,552 points. Castle Heights Team #2 was just behind, earning third with 2,435 points. Sally Mauro rounded out the Carbon County competitors in fourth with 2,319.

Paxton Dart led Castle Heights Team #1, taking first in the fifth grade boys’ rank as well as first in the elementary boys’ rank. He finished 10th overall with 275 points. On the girls’ side, Madisen Donathan followed suit with a first place finish in the fifth grade girl’s rank, first in the elementary girls’ rank and 10th overall. She had 266 points in the competition.

Also of Team #1, McKenzie Fredrickson earned 259 points, good for second in the fifth grade girls’ rank as well as the elementary girls’ rank. She finished 24th overall. Teammate Hallie Huntsman tallied 255 points, earning third in the fifth grade girls’ rank as well as the elementary girls’ rank. She took 32nd overall.

Kody Keller of team #1 took first in the fourth grade boys’ rank with 252 points. He also earned second in the elementary boys’ rank and 65th overall. Kaeden Sandoval, also of team #1, earned second in the fifth grade boys’ rank and third in the elementary boys’ rank, placing him 68th overall.

Laycie Gregersen also took a top spot for Castle Heights, earning first place in the fourth grade girls’ division, good for sixth overall in the elementary girls’ rank.

Other competitors on Team #1 for Castle Heights included Blythe Bradfod, Axel Kranendonk, Bracken Hansen, Koen Labrum, Jakson Bosone, Caden Steele, Carter Abbot, Jantz Greenhalgh, Connor Falk, Everett Ellsworth, Spencer Pitcher, Cole Arthur, Curtis Allen, Gradyn Bingham, Ashton Jones, Morgan Donaldson and Keenan Smith.

Creekview Elementary was led by Jesse Simmons with 240 points, earning him fourth in the fifth grade boys’ rank and eighth in the elementary boys’ rank. Aleece Ardohain led the girls’ for Creekview with 234 points, good for fifth in the fifth grade girls’ division as well as fifth for the elementary girls’ rank.

Amberlynn Ludington, also of Creekview, scored 222, earning second in the fourth grade girls’ rank and eighth in the elementary girls’ division. Raigan Scovill followed with 218 points, taking eighth in the fifth grade girls’ rank and 10th in the elementary girls’ division.

Other competitors from Creekview included McCade Metelko, Justen Bradford, Eybin DeLeon, Ashlyn Slaughter, Davis Secor, Damien Gabrys, Savannah Lundgren, Bailey Luke, Wyatt Carlile, Carson Anderson, Collin Bishop, Farrah Parker, Clair Fausett, Austin Pendergrass, Alex Winfree, Jack Burdick, Dacyn Jones, Ridge Christensen, Brynlee Tullis and Adelia Peacock.

Team #2 for Castle Heights was led by Braxton Royse with 233 points. He placed sixth overall in the fifth grade boys’ rank and 12th in the elementary boys’ division. Teammate Bryken Preston took 10th in the first grade boys’ division with 220 points and 20th in the elementary boys’ rank. Ben Stewart followed with 215 points, earning 11th in the fourth grade boys’ rank and 24th in the elementary boys’ division.

Matilynn Pantelakis took the top score for the girls on Team #2 with 208. She earned 10th in the fifth grade girls’ rank and 12th in elementary girls’ rank. Teammate Sarah Lasslo earned 206 points, good for third in the fourth grade girls’ rank and 14th in the elementary girls’ division.

Other competitors for Team #2 included Braxton Whiting, Cater Jensen, Izzac McIntyre, Savonn Motte, Preslee Lupo, Ava Braby, Keghan Madrid, Donavyn Prescott, Kaiden Rich, AJ Johnson, Cedris Iverson, Allea Romo, Kasandra Underwood, Evan Sanders, Rylee Butler, McKayla Benoit, Yo’sea Romo, Nathan Manchester and Peyton Kirkwood.

Sally Mauro was led by Dominick Fox 231 points, good for seventh in the fifth grade boys’ rank and 13th in the elementary boys division. Gage Lefler followed with 208 points and Conner Store earned 204.

Other competitors for Sally Mauro included Nicolas Lares, Brayden Chastain, Remington Prettyman, Brylen Robertson, Brailee Peterson, Cecily Riley, Angel Otero, Riley Christensen, Emma Dart, Brodee Collins, Izybella Prettyman, Haley Jones, Jordan Olsen, Thomas Curry, Reagan Branagan, Ricky Sandoval, Benjamin Simms, Kyler Mortensen, Karson Waters, Ashlei Smith, Dalton Mortensen, Kamden Rigby, Natalie Cartwright and Ashdyn Densley.

Middle School Competition

Mont Harmon topped the middle school competition, taking first out of 23 teams. The Pirates scored 3,251 points in the state contest.

Drake Chappell of Mont Harmon was a standout in the competition, taking not only first in the seventh grade boys’ rank, but also first in the middle school boys’ rank. The accomplishments did not stop there for Chappell, however; he also took first overall out of all of the competitors in the boys’ division with his score of 286.

On the girls’ side, Lady Pirate Mckinley Anderson was also a standout, taking first for the seventh grade girls’ rank and the middle school girls’ rank. She also secured second overall for the girls’ division with a score of 279.

Easton Humes, also from Mont Harmon, took first in the eighth grade boys’ rank with his 277 score. This was good for fourth in the middle school boys’ rank and eighth overall in the boys’ division. Fellow Pirate Deagan Richards finished with a 275 score, good for fourth place in the seventh grade boys’ rank and fifth in the middle school boys’ rank. He finished 11th overall.

Paxton Faulk (Mont Harmon) scored 274, earning first overall in the sixth grade boys’ rank. Faulk also took sixth in the middle school boys’ rank and 13th overall. Lady Pirate Shalako Gunter earned first in the eighth grade girls’ rank with her score of 268. She took second in the middle school girls’ rank and seventh overall.

Other Pirates that competed at the event included Zac Gregerson, Jacie Jensen, Jade Benson, Theron Dye, Kaden Donathan, Emma Anderson, Jewek Birk, Trayven Grey, Kayson Peterson, Morgan Luke, Kashley Rhodes, Nathan Noyes, Eric Holt, Brayden Staley, Sam Madrid, Alexandrian Allen, Kenzie Mordan, Bracley Staley and Stockton Kennedy.

Helper Middle School also had an impressive showing at the state competition, placing third out of 23 middle school teams. The Rams earned 2,965 points.

Aiden Simons led the Rams with a score of 263, good for fifth place in the seventh grade boys’ rank, 14th in the middle school boys’ rank and 35th overall in the boys’ division. Brax Tapia finished 16th in the eighth grade boys’ division while Janyssa Wadley took 10th in the eighth grade girls’ rank, both with scores of 254. Lady Ram Sage Vea earned fourth in the seventh grade girls’ rank with a score of 254.

Other competitors from Helper Middle school included Brady Jeffs, Jeremy Birrell, Stella Feik, Neely Robertson, Mario Vasquez, Brexton Simkins, Hunter Gomez, Jaden Bradford, Carly West, Tianna Peacock, Trevor Gunderson, Hunter Pero, Alan Saccomanno, Colby Haycock, Kaden Winterton, Tyson Adams, Jaden Hamaker, Ella Anderson, Rozlyn Stone and Makenzie Matthews.

High School Competition

In the high school competition, Carbon High earned second place out of nine teams with a score of 3,119. Makayla Scovill swept the competition, earning first in the ninth grade girls’ rank as well as first in the high school girls’ rank. Scovill finished the competition first overall with her score of 283.

Fellow Lady Dino Alexis Chappell also earned a first place rank with her finish in the 12th grade girls’ category. She finished second in the high school girls’ rank and third overall with her 277 score.

Carbon Dino Arlo Rich led the boys with his 277 score. He finished second in the ninth grade boys’ competition, fourth in the high school boys’ rank and seventh overall. Teammate Jacob Noyes was just behind with 275 points, good for third in the ninth grade boys’ rank, fifth in the high school boys’ rank and ninth overall.

Trever Worley also notched a 275 score, placing him fourth in the ninth grade boys’ rank, sixth in the high school boys’ rank and 12th overall. Fellow Dino Eric Gonzalez ranked fifth in the ninth grade boys’ division with his score of 272, also earning 10th in the high school boys’ division and 18th overall.

Taybree Anderson of the Lady Dinos earned third in the ninth grade girls’ rank with her score of 285. She took 13th in the high school girls’ rank and 25th overall.

Other competitors from Carbon included Nathan Hobbs, Nathan Engar, Cheyanne Slaughter, Braxton Ware, Parker Morgan, Hanna Ludington, Carter Huntsman, Justus Clark, Megan Tucker, Von Erickson and Shancie Donathan.

Up next, the national competition will take place on April 24 and 25 in Sandy.