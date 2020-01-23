Local Art Displayed in Gallery East at Utah State Eastern

On Friday evening at USU Eastern, the community was invited to visit Gallery East for the showing of a local artist’s work. The open house event took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Price City resident Terry Willis had her art showcased during the opening, which people can continue to view through Jan. 31. Community members were invited to pursue the gallery and admire Willis’ paintings on Friday evening. Paintings were also given a price tag for any of the attendees that wished to purchase a painting. Willis was there to meet visitors and answer any questions from those who were present.

Along with the art, there was an informational handout focusing on Willis’ life and her art:

“Terry Willis has been drawn to painting since 1974 when she joined the Navy and began to pain landscapes and seascapes of duty stations on both coasts and in Iceland. Most of this early work has been sold and is no longer available.

As a self-taught artist, her style has evolved and progressed. She began painting professionally in 2008 and switched from acrylics to oils in 2009. Terry grew up in Iowa along the Mississippi River. She located to Utah in 1980 after her years in the Navy. Here she was moved by the rugged canyons, peace and solitude found in the wild canyons. She knew she had found her home.

Working as a professional river guide, she shares these places with her clients, seeing firsthand how a little desolation and solitude can change people’s lives. Terry brings this passion to her paintings. She strives to capture a moment as light and shadow play across canyons, rivers and ridges. In each creation she works to express the feeling of being alone and at peace in an incredible but real place. Viewing her paintings is like a little respite in the wilderness.

Her studio is in Price, Utah. Living with her husband, together they enjoy exploring the wild country of the Colorado Plateau and beyond. Each painting has a story behind it that goes hand in hand with the adventures they share.”

Willis has a Facebook page as well as a website where people can view her artwork online.