Local Artist and Outdoor Enthusiast Creates Art on Price City Business

Many passing by Altitude Cycle (formally Bicyclewerks) in Price recently may have noticed that a new artistic addition was erected on the side of the building. This painted was created by local artist and outdoor enthusiast Terry Willis.

Owner Mark Jespersen has wanted to place murals on the side of the building for a number of years now and finally found the right time. He has worked with Willis on a number of committees and recognizes her as a bike rider and outdoor lover. He commissioned her to paint a local that used to work for Jespersen and race mountain bikes. In the painting, he is riding on a trail on Wood Hill called Floating Rocks, which is a local scene for those that are familiar.

“She’s a bike rider and she’s an artist, so it just kind of made sense,” Jespersen remarked.

Willis traverses the trails daily and knows them well. Jespersen worked with Sign Edge to determine the best material for the mural to be painted on and Willis joined with Southeast Paint and Design to obtain the right paint for the project. She worked in her garage due to the size and remarked that the bottom half took the longest as it has the most detail.

“This ten by ten is the largest piece I have worked on. I have been painting professionally for 15 years; this was a great opportunity to challenge myself,” Willis stated. “I also like the fact I can put a little public art out for the town and our visitors to enjoy.”

Jespersen wishes to have a total of three murals on cycling and outdoor activities on the wall. Currently, he does not have an artist commissioned for the next painting but knows that there are a few in the county that could do it. Jespersen wishes to promote outdoor activities in the area that those traveling through town can witness and become interested in.