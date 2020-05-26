Local Artist to Host Free Virtual Benefit Show

Price local Jenifer Douros, known artistically as Goldie Bird, is hosting a free virtual event on May 29 that will benefit a fellow artist that is battling stage four cancer.

The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Goldie Bird will be joined by Joshy Soul, Dave Crespo, Greer Devison and Landen Henriksen. Donors will be entered into a drawing for multiple items that were donated by generous small businesses such as the Tangerine Eatery, ASC 4 Health, Wasatch Ayurveda, Hugo Coffee Roasters, Macrame by Mallery Dunn, Dancing Cranes Imports and more.

All the funds raised from the event will go to artist Elaine Faye as she continues her fight with cancer. The live stream may be found on Goldie Bird’s Facebook page as well as a higher quality stream on her YouTube channel. Information on ways to donate will be made available onscreen during the event.

To learn more about Goldie Bird, click here to view her Facebook page and here for her YouTube channel.