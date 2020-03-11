Local Author to Celebrate Third Children’s Book with Signing

Cami Carlson is a well-known name throughout Carbon High School (CHS). However, she has recently been blazing her own trail through children’s literature as well.

Carlson is celebrating the publication of her third children’s book, titled “Run, Cow, Run!” which is about dreaming big dreams and working hard to accomplish them. This novel will be celebrated in full when Carlson hosts a book signing at CHS. Carlson stated that she has always dreamed of writing a novel and has some ideas. However, her other passions of teaching and coaching making it difficult for her to find time.

With that in mind, Carlson expresses that she does still plan to make her dream of publishing a full novel a reality one day. In the meantime, she has found great joy in writing the children’s novels that she has thus far.

“I love that I can share important lessons with children and I especially love hearing stories of children who have been helped or changed by reading my books,” Carlson stated.

Don’t miss the chance to learn all about Carlson’s newest book at her signing in the high school’s library on Tuesday, March 17. The signing will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. All of Carlson’s books are available on Amazon.