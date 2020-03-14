Local Businesses Encouraged to Participate in Career Fair at Emery High School

Press Release

In response to the positive reception of the business and career fair at Carbon High School last November, the Community Economic Council, Workforce Services, Emery School District and Utah State University Eastern are hosting a career fair at Emery High School for all high school students in Emery County.

The goal is to introduce students to a variety of local and regional employers and industries as well as educate students on local career opportunities. However, we need your help. We are looking for up to 45 businesses to provide short presentations to a captive audience of students in both an open setting and in afternoon closed sessions. Students will be required to attend instead of going to their regular classes. We hope to have an open morning for mingle and give students the opportunity to visit as many businesses as possible with afternoon sessions for a more hands on session.

The event will take place on March 25 and participating businesses should arrive at the Emery High School old gym by 8 a.m.

Please complete the link below to register.

