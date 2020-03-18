Local Emergency Preparedness Committee Stresses Not Panicking, Taking Isolation Seriously

Press Release

The Emery County Local Emergency Preparedness Committee met in person and by conference call on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. There are two concerns; one is overall panic over the virus and the second is not taking COVID-19 serious.

DON’T PANIC – As Dr. Travis Engar, DO, a doctor at Castleview Hospital, explained, “Most people will get better on their own at home. As with any other viral respiratory illness, the best treatment is Tylenol, Motrin, fluids and rest. Your doctor will not have anything to give you that will cure it and you do not need to see your doctor unless you develop complications. Stay at home so that you do not spread it to others.” The current supply chains for fuel and food have not been disrupted.

TAKE ISOLATION SERIOUS – Dr. Engar further explained, “Complications are uncommon, but are more likely to occur in the elderly or those with lung disease like COPD and for some people with kidney or liver disease.” A 2018 American Hospital Association survey estimated that there are approximately 924,100 hospital beds and 64,000 ICU beds in the United States, but many of these are occupied. John Hopkins Center for Health Security reported that a moderate pandemic would result in 1 million people needing hospitalization and 200,000 needing intensive care, with a severe pandemic requiring 9.6 million hospitalizations and 2.9 million people needing intensive care. In short, if isolation is not taken seriously, then the United States will run out of hospital beds. ISOLATION IS NOT ABOUT STOPPING COVID-19; IT IS ABOUT SLOWING IT SO THAT THE CURRENT CASES DO NOT OUTNUMBER THE NUMBER OF BEDS.

Information from the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/03/13/coronavirus-numbers-we-really-should-be-worried-about/

With this in mind, please follow the guidelines published by our community and national leaders.