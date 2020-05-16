Local Girl Wins State American Legion Essay Contest

Press Release

The Ferron American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 would like to thank all the students of Ferron Elementary for participating in the Americanism Essay Contest. The title of the essay this year was “How Can We Address the Health and Well-Being of Our Veterans, Military and Their Families?”

The students had wonderful ideas. We are so proud of the patriotism our young people show. Grade winners of first, second and third places were Jaivery Pitchforth, Thomas Mesler, Vance Barker, Kodee Behling, Kamden Huntington, Sydni Lake, Sierra Horrocks, Gentry Christiansen and Hadley Larsen. Pitchforth won first in level one while Horrocks won first in level two. These essays were then sent to the state competition.

Horrocks won first at state and her essay will be sent to the western division competition. She is the daughter of Ky and Kathryn Horrocks. Cash prizes were given to all.