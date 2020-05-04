Local Girl Wins State American Legion Essay Contest

By Julie Johansen

The Orangeville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 wishes to recognize and congratulate the Americanism Essay Winners for 2020. The theme this year was “How can we address the health and wellbeing of our veterans, military and their families?

This year’s winner all came from Castle Dale Elementary. Annie Johansen earned first place with Abbie Moulton in second. Ryder Rollins rounded out the top three.

Johansen was also a state winner and received a cash award and certificate from the state association. Her essay has been submitted to the western division competition to be judged with other state winners.