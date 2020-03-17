Local Health Department Releases Update on COVID-19, Recommended Guidelines

At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Southeastern Utah. We are watching this closely and in contact with all local health care facilities. We are very supportive of the decisions the President made today and will be following his guidelines and recommendations. Below are some key points that we would like the community to keep in mind:

Limit mass gatherings of more than 10 people if everyone in the group is healthy.

If you are older than the age of 60 or immunocompromised, you should practice social distancing at this time. Avoid crowds and public places when possible.

If you can work from home, we are asking business leaders to implement teleworking as soon as possible.

Long-term care facilities will have restricted or screened access.

All Utah Systems of Higher Education institutions are going digital. Campuses and some campus services will remain open. Labs will still be held.

K-12 schools (public, charter, private) have now closed campuses and are using digital and paper packet education.

Following these recommendations will slow the spread of disease and allow the healthcare system to treat patients with serious symptoms appropriately. Although most cases will resolve on their own without medical care, social distancing greatly benefits those that will have a difficult time dealing with the disease on their own and allows public health professionals and health care providers to conserve resources in this time of significant need. Thank you for your understanding in a difficult time.

SEUHD has issued a Local Public Health Emergency. As of March 15, the CDC is reporting that there are 125,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 1,600 of those cases in the United States and 28 cases in Utah.

​If you have questions about COVID-19, please call the poison control hotline at 1-800-456-7707.