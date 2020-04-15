Local Law Enforcement Praises Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The week of April 12-18 is known as the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week was made with dispatchers throughout the nation in mind as they are the vital link between communities and all first responders. The dispatchers work in a myriad of situations each day and must remain the calm voice of reason no matter what call they receive.

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood remarked that dispatch is one of the most difficult jobs in law enforcement. Those that work in the position must remain calm when everything around them is in a state of chaos. An imperative job of a dispatcher is to receive clear and concise instructions for the first responders as well as obtain as much information about a situation as possible from whomever has made the call.

Furthermore, Sheriff Wood stated that the dispatchers must be knowledgeable of the geography of the county in order to relay accurate directions to the first responders as they work to arrive at the situation as quickly as possible.

“The split second decisions made by our local dispatchers save lives every day and they are a key part of keeping our first responders safe as a lifeline to them,” Sheriff Wood concluded.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk also praised the local dispatchers in the area, stating that all of them truly are the calming voice amid all of the noise. Whether they are busy answering 911 calls from local citizens or reassuring the deputies that are on critical calls, they are dedicated to giving their all each day.

“Our hats off to our dispatchers; they are absolutely essential to our Emery County,” Sheriff Funk shared.

Finally, Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley thanked all of the dispatchers, especially those that are located within the Price center. He credited the dispatchers as being his heroes and finished by stating that he could never thank any of them enough.