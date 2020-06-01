Local Officers Deployed to Keep the Peace During Protests

In response to the death of George Floyd following an incident with a police officer in Minneapolis, protests have been organized nationwide. One such protest that was widely documented took place in Salt Lake City on Saturday at Library Square and the Utah Capitol. Hundreds gathered to protest as law enforcement officers throughout the state convened to attempt to keep the peace.

Damage to public and private property occurred, though many protested peacefully. Vandalism in the form of graffiti and two burned vehicles as well as injuries to protesters and officers occurred.

As protests continue throughout the nation, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has deployed 10 men to assist during the protests. “Please send positive thoughts and prayers for the 10 men from ECSO that are deploying to help keep the peace, protect property and respond to looting during the protests,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Officers of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office have not been deployed at this time; however, they are supporting state agencies that serve the local community, filling gaps as local Utah Highway Patrol personnel assist during the protests.

In a press conference Sunday, Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott said the organization did not host the protest on Saturday and did not condone the damage or violence.