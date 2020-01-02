Local Police, SWAT Team Arrest Man Following Assault of Pregnant Woman

Price City Police Department Press Release

On the evening of Dec. 30 at about 10:30 p.m., Price Police units were dispatched to a domestic violence incident following a report that a male, Russell T. Atwood, had allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who was still sharing the residence.

When law enforcement arrived, the 44-year-old male barricaded himself inside a bedroom in the residence and nailed the door shut from the inside. Officers received information that Atwood allegedly might have access to a firearm (this turned out NOT to be the case.)

Traffic was diverted around the residence as a safety precaution so that the Price City Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Carbon County SWAT Team could respond appropriately.

After nearly two hours, Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia negotiated an agreement convincing Atwood out of the room where he had barricaded himself. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team provided additional manpower, strategy and assistance.

This multi-agency effort ensured that the male was safely taken into custody by the Price City Police Department and booked into the Carbon County Jail on domestic violence related assault of a pregnant person and disorderly conduct. The reporting officer also requested the County Attorney’s Office to consider charges of obstruction of justice and intoxication. All of these charges are misdemeanors.

The report has been submitted to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for review and appropriate formal charges.

According to court records, Atwood has three previous misdemeanor arrests with convictions.

The Price City Police Department would like to remind everyone that free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or by visiting, www.udvc.org