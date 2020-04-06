Local Providers Announce Telehealth Services

Last week, Castleview Hospital announced that the following outpatient providers are now offering TeleHealth services:

Advanced Surgical Associates – (435) 613-7874

Castle Valley Foot & Ankle – (435) 637-6797

Castleview Behavioral Health Counseling – (435) 637-3686

Castleview Surgery Associates – (435) 637-4590

Castleview Urgent Care – (435) 637-5061

Eastern Utah Ear, Nose & Throat – (435) 637-4327

Eastern Utah Family Medicine – (435) 637-3584

Emery Medical Center – (435) 381-2305

High Desert Orthopedics & Sports Medicine – (435) 637-2663

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the respective number for your health care provider.