Local Student Presents Research at University of Utah Virtual Symposium

More than 200 University of Utah undergraduate students presented their research projects in the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium held virtually April 20. Even under the difficult circumstances of a cancelled in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Utah undergraduate researchers and their mentors made it happen-featuring oral, poster and performance presentations via video or audio recording.

The Undergraduate Research Symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work in a scholarly setting to students, faculty and other members of the University of Utah community. Undergraduate students from all disciplines are invited to present their research and creative work.

Kalen Gunter of Price, whose major is listed as Kinesiology HBS, represented the nursing department and gave a presentation titled “Interactions Between Family Caregivers And Visiting Hospice Nurses.

About the U

