Local Students Earn Honor Roll Recognition at Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, UT (01/10/2020)– In a display of academic achievement, 18 percent of Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2019 semester.

Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 816 students on the President’s List and 1,162 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

The following were among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the Fall 2019 semester:

Jake Jensen of Castle Dale

Landon Fairbanks of Castle Dale

Brooklynn Potter of Castle Dale

Meekiah Noel of Castle Dale

Morgan Hurdsman of Castle Dale

Colton Johnston of Price

Katie Snow of Price

Annamaria Cartwright of Price

Kamri Chynoweth of Castle Dale

Ryan Miggin of Clearfield

Deshonia Christensen of Price

Alyssa Vincent of Price

Hannah Miller of Price

“On behalf of the University, I’d like to commend all of our students whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence have earned them placement on the President’s and Dean’s Lists,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “The university’s active learning environment prepares students to succeed in the workforce and graduate programs, and I am proud of our honor roll students for taking full advantage of the opportunities available here at Dixie State.”

Over the last decade alone, Dixie State has expanded its programs from 20 degrees to 60, representing a 200 percent increase. By offering four master’s, 45 bachelor’s and 11 associate degree programs, the university provides a comprehensive education in a variety of fields to prepare students for the careers of their dreams. Additionally, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 21:1, Dixie State extends its students a personalized learning environment where professors know their names and have a vested interest in their academic success.

