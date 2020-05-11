Local Students Graduate from Salt Lake Community College

Press Release

More than 3,500 students received degrees from Salt Lake Community College on May 8, and nearly 800 of those did so with honors. A virtual commencement ceremony will be available on slcc.edu beginning June 26, and graduating students will receive a Commencement Celebration Package along with their diploma. The following local students earned degrees:

Amanda M Peterson, of Ferron, graduated with an Associate of Science in General Studies

John Schindler, of Price, graduated with a Certificate of Proficiency in Network Engineer

Students who graduated with honors completed their coursework with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.