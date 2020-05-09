Local Students Graduate from South Plains College

Press Release

South Plains College congratulates the more than 1,300 students who received their academic degree or certificate on May 8. The following local students earned degrees:

Hayden Cloward of Castle Dale graduated with an AAS in Welding.

Gentry Noyes of Ferron, Utah graduated with an AS in General Studies.

