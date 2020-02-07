Local Students to Compete in 2020 Sterling Scholar Competition

Each year, a number of students strive to prove that they have what it takes to be a Sterling Scholar. These senior students, particularly those that are awarded, demonstrate success, knowledge and vision.

To compete, the hopeful scholars are required to present a portfolio showcasing work in a specific category. They are then interviewed by judges before advancing to the high school and final levels. The finalists from various schools in each of the 14 categories are then dwindled down to one Sterling Scholar per category.

This winner is announced at an awards ceremony each year. For the Southeast Region of Utah, the categories are Family and Consumer Sciences, Forensics and Speech, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science, Skilled and Technical Science Education, Visual Arts and World Languages, Business and Marketing, Computer Technology, Dance, Drama and Vocal Performance and English.

This year, a sizable number of students will be representing Carbon and Emery counties at the competition.

For Carbon High School, the following students will represent in these categories: Jace Draper, Skills and Technical Education; Alexis Chappell, Social Science; Tristan Stamatakis, Forensics and Speech; Ashlin Baker, English; Dallin Nelson, Music. Middle row from left: James Bryner, Business and Marketing; Summer Atherley, Family and Consumer Sciences; Patrick Paulk, Drama and Vocal Performance; Abbie Saccomanno, Mathematics; Brock Morris, Science. Front row from left: Emily Jespersen, Computer Technology; Sierra Moosman, Visual Arts; Katelynn Vasquez, World Languages; and Sydney Sandoval, Dance.

For Emery High School: Jorgan Petersen, Business and Marketing; Madison Thomas, Music; Seth Justice, Social Science; Connor Cramer, Science; Jordyn Wolford, Drama and Vocal Performance; Jaron Hansen, Forensics and Speech. Bottom row from left: Katherine DeBry, Sterling Scholar adviser; Laura Brynne Urie, World Languages; Peter Ouzts, Computer Technology; Raquelle Simmons, Visual Arts; and Katelyn Hurst, Dance. Not pictured: Ashley Morgan, English.

For Green River High School, only one student will be competing. Sarah Vollmer will represent the school in the Visual Arts category.

The Sterling Scholar competition is slated to take place on Wednesday, March 18. The competition will be at Carbon High School with the awards ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. in the auditorium.