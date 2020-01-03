Local Voters Rally Against Utah’s Tax Reform Bill

Tom Hansen, Emery County Republican Central Committee Chair, has been conducting signing events for the referendum throughout Emery County.

By Julie Johansen

During a recent special session of the Utah State Legislature, the Tax Reform Bill (SB 2001) was passed.

The bill changed the income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.58%, expanded the per child tax credit and decreased the state tax on social security. Changes also included increasing the sales tax on groceries, fuel and certain services.

Reportedly, this could increase the sales tax revenue for the state by $570 million and cut the income tax revenue by $650 million. The reason stated for this action was the surplus in the state budget.

A nonpartisan group has decided to obtain 116,000 signatures on a referendum to put this issue on the ballot in the November election. This referendum puts the changes of the Tax Reform Bill on hold until election time.

Signing places have been advertised in the majority of the counties in Utah. In order to sign, individuals have to be a registered voter and a citizen of Utah. Interested persons can sign anywhere in the state.

Emery County needed to obtain 416 votes for its share of the needed number. Tom Hansen, Emery County Republican Central Committee Chair, has been conducting these signing events at various towns throughout the county. He reports that all the gubernatorial candidates for Utah are supporting the referendum, excluding Lt. Governor Spencer Cox because of his office. Hansen reported that the Utah Education Association is also in support of the referendum.

To learn more about the bill and read it in its entirety, please click here.