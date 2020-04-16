MenuMenu

  3. Local Woman Gifted With Medical Equipment Thanks to Helper City Fire and the SEUHD

Local Woman Gifted With Medical Equipment Thanks to Helper City Fire and the SEUHD

93307294_218122639617654_7377387280488464384_o-1.jpg

An individual would be hard-pressed to look around lately and not see an act of kindness being done by individuals, businesses, non-profit groups or other entities during the trying times of actively combating COVID-19 within our local communities.

This rang true on Wednesday afternoon as the Helper City Fire Department teamed up with the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) to assist a Helper resident. This resident, named Carolyn, was gifted with the delivery of a new walker. This walker will assist Carolyn in her mobility, safety and independence.

The Helper City Fire Department remarked that the firefighters receive a great amount of support from the community and always feel good when they can give back. Their combined efforts with the SEUHD ensured that a difference was made in the life of a local.

Special thanks was given from the department to Savannah Eley and Debbie Marvidikis for their assistance.

