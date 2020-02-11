Local Wrestlers Succeed at 2020 Youth Super State Wrestling Tournament

By Frank Burdick

A total of 17 local youth wrestlers competed at the 2020 Youth Super State Tournament that was hosted over the weekend at the Legacy Event Center in Farmington, Utah.

In total, 1,090 wrestlers from throughout the state competed in their respective age divisions and weight classes to determine the overall state champions and place holders. All the wrestlers competed through long brackets and tough competition, representing our area with heart, grit and determination.

Carbon had 16 wrestlers participating with Jantz Greenhalgh bringing home the championship and first place trophy; Jack Burdick placed second; Kanyon Haycock earned third; Kruz Arroyo, Kayden Smith and Brax Tapia took 5th; and Tanner Greenhalgh placed 6th.

Other wrestlers from Carbon included Kyler Greenhalgh, Adrian Vasquez, Nathan Tatton, Michael Pantelakis, Koen Labrum, Austin Cunningham, Jason Tatton, Colt Burrows and Spencer Harker.

Emery was represented by Monty Christiansen, who took third place.