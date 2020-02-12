Local Young Athletes Recognized for Impressive Sports Season

The Carbon High girls’ basketball team was named the 3A State Academic Champions for the second consecutive year. ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

A great number of local young athletes, including individuals and teams, were recently recognized for earning region and state academic awards.

The Carbon High Lady Dinos basketball team was named the 3A State Academic Champions for the second consecutive year. Lady Dinos Abbie Saccomanno earned Academic All State and Academic All Region alongside teammate Jordan Bianco. Brenna Tabone, Cora Lamborn and Diana Morley, all part of the basketball team, earned Academic All Region.

For the Dino Dynamics, Kirsten Etzel and T’Ann Passarella both earned Academic All State and Academic All Region. For the rest of the group, Brinlee Evans, Kira Anderson, Sydney Sandoval and Virginia Wood were named to Academic All Region.

In swim, Carson Frame was named Academic All Region while Ashlin Baker and Emily Jesperson both earned Academic All State and Academic All Region. Similarly, not only was the wrestling team named 3A State Champions, but Ridic Migliori earned Academic All State and Academic All Region while Jayden Tonc received Academic All Region.

Finally, in boys’ basketball, also named 3A State Academic Champions, Kaleb Nelson was recognized for both honors of Academic All State and Academic All Region.

While many students from Carbon placed well, Emery had a grouping of students that were awarded also. For the Spardettes drill team, Katelyn Hurst was named Academic All State. Swim members Brynne Urie, Jewel Funk and Kaelee Hooley were also recognized.

Girls’ basketball saw Lady Spartan Kiri Cook recognized. Conner Cramer and Jace Jorgensen represented Emery in boys’ swim while Brax Jensen was awarded for boys’ basketball.

Pinnacle’s own Stephanie Sasser was named Academic All State for girls’ basketball while the same honor went to Logan Kerr of the boys’ basketball team.