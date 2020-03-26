Locals on Desert News’ 3A All-State Basketball Teams

Desert News recently released the names of the standouts of the 2019-20 basketball season. Emery High Senior Brax Jensen was named 1st Team All-State with his impressive 21.8 points per game (ppg) and 8.5 assists per game (apg). Another senior from Emery, Jordan Ekker, made the second team with his 13.5 ppg and 2.4 steals per game (spg). Carbon High Senior Brady Gagon rounded things off with his honorable mention.

On the girls’ side, Carbon seniors Jordan Bianco (11.6 ppg, 3.0 spg, 3.7 apg) and Abbie Saccomanno (12.1 ppg, 3.0 spg, 3.9 apg) received second team honors. Emery’s Tambrie Tuttle (So.) made the third team with her 10.0 ppg and 3.4 rebounds per game. Lastly, Kiri Cook (Emery, Sr.), Hailey Allred (Emery, Sr.) and Makenna Blanc (Carbon, Jr.) were listed as honorable mentions.

A full list of the 3A All-State Girls teams can be found here.