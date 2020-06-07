Lori Perez Announced as June’s Carbon County Employee of the Month

Awards and recognition were in abundance at Wednesday’s Carbon County Commission meeting. Once such award was the Carbon County Employee of the Month presented by human resources director Rose Barnes.

For the month of June, the recipient was Lori Perez, who acts as the deputy clerk for the county. Perez is a credited expert at her job and never seems to be in a foul mood. Barnes stated that she has worked alongside Perez for seven years and knows her, and her work ethic, well.

“Your office is very, very busy and you keep it together,” stated Barnes.

Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing also stressed that he could not thank Perez enough for all that she does. Commission Chair Tony Martines remarked that Perez always goes above and beyond and is very professional.

“Lori is an exceptional employee who is always positive and helpful. As an example, I asked Lori if there was a list of all of the previous commissioners, she said there wasn’t one that she knew of. A coupe of days later, Lori presented a list after doing the research herself,” shared Commissioner Martines.

Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes stated that Perez is always helpful and knows where everything is located and where to find a document in question. Each of the commissioners expressed that they could not praise Perez enough for her hard and careful work.

“Lori has the perfect personality to deal with the public and county employees. Her smile and willingness to help lifts and brightens your day,” said Commissioner Jensen.

Perez’s photo will be displayed in the county administration building in Price for the duration of the month. She was also given a commemorative plaque to honor the award.