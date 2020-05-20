Loveless Ash Gives Back to Community With Masks, Filter Inserts and More

In the ongoing, combined community effort to battle COVID-19, those at Loveless Ash have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to do their part in the form of providing sewn masks, filter inserts and 3D printed masks.

The filter inserts are being provided by the company and are 97 percent effective at filtrating down to 0.3 microns. Standard sizes of 4″x5″ and 5″x6″ are available as well as custom sizes that are available by order. Two types of masks are being sewn by the company, which include a basic cloth mask as per recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and a formed version with a filter pocket. The masks come in black or white fabric.

The process for making these begins by taking the WunderBag micro pre-filter bags and removing the universal opening. Then, employees use an ultrasonic seam welding machine to produce the different mask filter insert sizes. Following this, the filter inserts are packaged in the appropriate quantities and prepared for shipment. Once they are received, individuals will need to place it into the filter pocket of their fabric mask.

Loveless Ash is also able to offer 3D printed options for the masks. The filter inserts may be used in the the 3D masks as well. The company must be contacted directly for more details regarding the offering.

Locally, Loveless Ash is offering free filter inserts to all that are interested. Each package comes with two filter inserts. The company has established a donation limit of one package per person or five packages maximum for a family, which is a total of ten filter inserts. Those that are local to the area are invited to visit the business to pick their inserts up, which is located at 1285 East 650 South in Price. Families that have needs that exceed the five package limit are encouraged to visit the company’s website to fill out a form. The company will then address requests on a case-by-case basis.

Nationally, Loveless Ash is donating 100 packages per day that are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those that do not live in the area may visit their website to be directed to a form to request inserts. Larger bundles for purchase are offered as well in quantities of 25, 100 or 500 in the aforementioned sizes. To be directed to the proper forms to apply, please click here.