Maple Mountain Downs Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Monday, Carbon was on the road against Maple Mountain to close out the 2019 year. The Dinos struggled in the contest both offensively and defensively. They gave up over 20 points each period and were unable to reach double-digits in any one quarter. The Golden Eagles flew past Carbon 91-24.

Brady Gagon, Keenan Hatch and Kaleb Nelson were the Dinos leading scorers with eight, seven and seven points respectively. Carbon was not efficient on offense, shooting 17 percent from the field while committing 17 turnovers.

The Dinos (5-5) have little time to right the ship as region play is right around the corner. They will face South Sevier (5-6) away on Wednesday.