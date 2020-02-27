Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Marianna Hanson Pugmire died peacefully February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Marianna was born May 15, 1946 to Golden Kimball and Edith Makin Hanson in Spanish Fork Utah. The family lived in Springville Utah and when she was 5 years old, they moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. for 4 years while her father completed his schooling. She attended schools in Philadelphia and Springville, graduating from Springville High School and L.D.S. Seminary. She was active in school and church programs and loved singing in the church choirs. She graduated as an RN with an Associate Degree from BYU in 1967. Marianna worked at LDS Hospital and Cottonwood Hospital in Salt Lake City as a staff nurse. She then worked in Emery County Nursing Home as a nursing director for almost 12 years. From 1995 to 2008 she worked as a manager in Home Health. She married Chad Lamont Pugmire, Jan 28, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple, and later divorced. The marriage was blessed with six children. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in Primary, Relief Society and Boy Scouts of America. She loved her family, the Gospel of Jesus Christ and her profession. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Golden Hanson, Sister Rosalie Bardin Snyder, Grandsons Trevin Hanson Selk and Elijah Michael Pugmire and Son Blaine Chad Pugmire. She is survived by her children, Boyd (Julie) Pugmire, Darrell (Tami) Pugmire, Corinne (Troy) Selk, Kenneth (Teresa) Pugmire, Melanie (Jason) Crane and daughter in law Nicole (Brodie) Berg, 36 Grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren. Niece Anna (Mark) Neff, (Lindsay & Ashley (Steve) Vaughn), Nephew Mark (Jodi) Bardin, (Joshua, Joseph & Tiana).

Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11am at the Hobble Creek West Stake Center 555 South Averett Ave, Springville, Utah. Viewing will be held Friday February 28, 2020 at Wheeler Mortuary 211 East 200 South, Springville Utah from 6-8pm and Saturday at the church 1 hour prior to funeral services. Internment in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary.