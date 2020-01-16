Marietti Monuments Welcomed to Carbon County With the Snip of Golden Scissors

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce was joined by many on Wednesday afternoon as they celebrated a change of ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Recently, Worley-Jensen Monuments changed hands with the ownership going to the Marietti family of Carbon County. Marietti Monuments is officially open and ready for business.

Valerie and Jason Marietti eagerly made the decision to purchase Worley-Jensen Monuments after Valerie spent a great amount of time at the business during her efforts to have the Angel of Hope statue erected in the Cliffview Cemetery in Price. She remarked that when the opportunity arose for the duo to purchase the business, they jumped in with both feet. The family’s oldest son also returned home upon the purchase, which Valerie stated was the biggest perk.

Wishing to comfort those that are uneasy with the transition, the Marietti family reassured that any previous purchases will be honored and, in the future, they are ready to work with all to perfect their wishes. They will offer after-hour visits and home visits as well.

Following these statements, all in attendance were invited to enjoy a delicious meal and enter to win a gift bundle.

Marietti Monuments is located at 45 West 100 North in Price. Those that are interested in viewing what the business has available may visit or call (435) 820-8384.