Maurices Donates to Castleview Hospital to Support Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines in the Fight Against COVID-19

Press Release

Maurices, a women’s apparel brand with 900+ stores across the U.S. and Canada, announced on Tuesday that it is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this donation, Castleview Hospital will receive a donation.

“With maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals. These individuals are truly hometown healthcare heroes,” said George Goldfarb, maurices President & CEO.

Goldfarb added, “This escalating crisis has transformed the way we think and work. Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers and our communities. Often, rural hospitals don’t get the support they need and by providing them with a monetary donation, they will be able to purchase what they need most in this fight against COVID-19. We have been in touch with many of the hospital administrators who have told us the timing for this donation is perfect.”

Maurices said they selected Castleview Hospital and other rural community hospitals in markets that are representative of the brand’s full chain.