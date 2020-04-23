Maxine Mills, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away April 17, 2020, in Kamloops, B.C. She was born March 13, 1929 in Price, Utah, to Grace and George Waterman. She married Henry Mills on Oct. 4, 1946. Together they raised 6 children, ran their cattle ranch and many other businesses. In 1984, they moved to British Columbia, Canada, and continued their work opening a riding stable. They had a loving marriage of over 65 years, until Henry passed away on April 16, 2012.

Mom was very talented and hard working. She was well known for her delicious meals, especially her homemade bread, and her sharp wit and humor. She enjoyed playing the piano and crocheting; and her close friends and family are a testament to her unyielding competitive card playing skills.

She is survived by her daughter Gloria (George) Fasselin, Wellinton, UT; Henry (Paula) Mills, Price, UT; Barry (Toni) Mills, Price, UT; Doreen (Clyde) McCourt, Price, UT; Doug (Lynette) Mills, Kamloops, BC; Mike (Vicki Scott) Mills, Kamloops, BC. She had numerous grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

As per her request, there will be no public services held.