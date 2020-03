Press Release

On March 23-27, Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation, in conjunction with United Way, is hosting a medical equipment drive. Any gently used walkers, shower chairs, wheelchairs, toilet risers or other medical equipment devices will be accepted to provide to the senior members of our community.

If you have equipment to donate, please contact a member of the therapy department at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation at (435) 637-9213 to arrange pickup or drop off.