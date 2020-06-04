Meet Congressional Candidate Devin Thorpe in Carbon County

Devin Thorpe, who announced his candidacy to represent the people in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, will be visiting Carbon County for a meet the candidate event.

Thorpe, who is a self-proclaimed 25-year finance individual as well as an entrepreneurial capitalist, has made a long journey through the work and volunteer career to get to this current political stage.

Thorpe will be at Pioneer Park, located at 500 North 100 East in Price, on Friday, June 5 beginning at 5 p.m. A more in-depth look at Thorpe and his views can be viewed here.