Merchants Shaking Off the Dust *Photo Gallery*

The Helper Merchants got into action on Wednesday night in their opening game of the season against Team Utah. Due to COVID-19, the players jumped into the game with limited practice. As a result, head coach Dakota Cisneros was more focused on giving all 17 of his players a chance to play to prepare them for the season ahead. “We needed to get everyone some time on the field,” said Cisneros.

The Merchants had a good showing in the early going, which led to a 6-1 lead going into the last inning. Trouble struck for Helper in the top of the seventh when Team Utah’s bats came alive as they struck for seven runs. The Merchants went on to lose by that same score, 8-6, but felt that they accomplished many of the goals they had set for the opening game.

The 17U team will start its season with a doubleheader Monday evening at Salem Hills. The 19U team will also travel to face Salem Hills on Tuesday.