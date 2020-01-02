Michael Alan Huntsman, age 76, passed away peacefully December 28, 2019 in Cleveland Utah.

Michael was born February 9, 1943 to Delbert and Kathleen Woodham Huntsman in Overton, Nevada. He is the third of seven children and was reared primarily in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1961 and Welltech Electronic School in Salt Lake City Utah in 1962. He received a scholarship to play football at Snow College, and he attended BYU also.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman and loved people. These combined qualities meant that his children, grandchildren, friends, neighbors, and associates gained new skills and life adventures in camping, fishing, golfing, hunting, horse racing, gardening, wrestling, baseball, basketball, and football.

Michael married the love of his life, Camille Patch Huntsman, on December 29, 1965 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. The two reared eight children, five girls and three boys, together in righteousness and love. His children gave him 32 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Michael was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). At twenty years of age, he served a mission for the Church to Southeast Mexico and spoke fluent Spanish the remainder of his life. He served twice as a Bishop for the Church, and five times in other bishoprics. He and his wife served two LDS missions, the first in Honolulu, Hawaii Mission, Polynesian Culture Center, and the second in Independence, Missouri.

Professionally, Michael worked in the commercial construction industry as a Superintendent of Construction for the Scriba Power Plant in Scriba, NY, and a Construction Maintenance Supervisor for the Emery County School District in Castle Dale, UT.

Michael is preceded in death by parents Delbert and Kathleen Huntsman, brothers Tory and Stacey, nephews Eric Huntsman, Rodney Olsen, and grandson Mark Huntsman.