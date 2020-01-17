Mid-Term Vacancy Filled on Huntington City Council

By Julie Johansen

Two qualified candidates applied for the recent vacancy left on the Huntington City Council. During the regular January city council meeting, the two were interviewed and voted on by the council. Thomas Kay was appointed as the new councilman for two years until Dec. 31, 2021. He was sworn in by city recorder Jenene Hansen and welcomed to the council seat by Huntington Mayor Leonard Norton.

Next, a motion to enter into a public hearing was approved and the hearing began to receive comments on the adjusted 2020 budget. As there were no public comments, the budget resolution 1-2020 was approved unanimously by a roll call vote.

Ordinance 1-2020 was also approved, which created the Huntington City Community Reinvestment Agency. This recommendation had previously been discussed with the council by Stuart Clayson, a consultant for the Utah Association of Counties. This ordinance complies with the Utah Code 17-C and deals with entities within the city limits. The members of this agency will be the city council members with the mayor as the acting director.

The next item for discussion was replacing the countertops in city hall. The city clerk received a bid for $8,650. This was budgeted previously and approved in last month’s meeting, so the work will begin. The vandalism on the fence at the city park was also discussed but only one bid has been received and there seems to be trouble getting another bid. Consideration was given to changing the parameters for having to get multiple bids.

In department reports, Mayor Norton thanked the council and workers for their help over the holidays and continued support in the city. He also stated that things are moving ahead on SR 31 by the new campground. The water line does not have to be changed and the sewer line is being drilled under the road. The agreement with the state for the sidewalk along the highway in this area is being processed.

Huntington City Fire Chief Chase Majors also thanked the city for its support. He also reported that they are working on extraction trainings and plan on attending the winter fire school in St. George next week.

Huntington City Maintenance Foreman Baker stated they had been lucky to keep up with snow removal and that the storage unit has been repaired and is in good condition.

Councilman Jerry Livingston said that the lock had been cut off the dumpster area and someone had been in there. This situation has been repaired and two faulty fire hydrants have also been replaced.

Councilwoman Gloria Wilson reported having attended the elected officials training day and the required open public meeting training. She also is planning a volunteer day at the complex to complete several projects outlined there by the Emery County Recreation Board. The pickleball court will require much help but the plans are to do it themselves, Wilson explained.

Councilman David Emery was thankful for the community service workers and the things they have helped him work on for the city.

Councilwoman Lesa Miller is now working on putting the rodeo committee together. She felt that the city’s Christmas decorations were fantastic and thanked all who assisted.

New councilman Kay thanked the council for his appointment and said he was looking forward to working with all of the council members.