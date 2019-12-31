Midseason Review: Carbon Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

With region games just one week away, it’s time to reflect on how each basketball team has performed and look ahead to see what is in store. This article will feature the Carbon Dinos.

There were bound to be growing pains for first-year head coach Jared Butler and his Dino team that looks quite different from one year ago. With only two seniors to go along with a slew of juniors adapting to the varsity level, it has been a rollercoaster of a year up to this point.

The Dinos have shown flashes of greatness. Sitting at 5-4, Carbon is currently ranked 13th in 3A with all five of its region opponents cracking the top 10 (three of which are in the top four).

Shooting woes and turnovers have been the Achilles heel of the Dinos. The hope is that the Dinos can play with more confidence, cohesiveness and continuity with nine games under their belt.

The Dinos are converting on average 36 percent of their field goals, including 28 percent from beyond the arc, for 49.2 points a game. Carbon has more size than most and will need to exploit mismatches down-low and shoot high-percentage shots.

Seniors Brady Gagon and Kaleb Nelson are leading the Dinos with 14 and 12.3 points per night on average. Gagon is at his best when he is driving to the basket and reaching the foul line.