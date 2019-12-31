Midseason Review: Carbon Lady Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

With region games just one week away, it’s time to reflect on how each basketball team has performed and look ahead to see what is in store. This article will feature the Carbon Lady Dinos.

Carbon bolsters one of the most experienced teams in 3A, featuring many returners and valuable players from a year ago. No time was wasted in Carbon’s non-region schedule as it played a number of difficult teams in preparation for another region title run and a shot at the state championship.

The Lady Dinos (8-4) are ranked sixth overall in 3A but have the second toughest strength of schedule of the teams in the top 10. A region title will take effort to obtain as five teams are ranked in the top 10 and three are in the top five.

The trio of Jordan Bianco, Abbie Saccomanno and Makena Blanc is Carbon’s leading force. They are averaging 12.6, 10.9 and 10 points per game, respectively. Blanc is leading the Lady Dinos in rebounding from the guard position. Carbon also has some size in Cora Lamborn and Diana Morley. An increase of production from either or both those players would add a new dimension to an already talented Dino squad.

A staple of the Lady Dinos has been their defense. They are averaging an outstanding 16 steals per game and will look to remain aggressive on defense to fluster opponents and take advantage of miscues. Offensively, Carbon is shooting an average of 37 percent from the floor for 48 points per contest.