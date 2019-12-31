Midseason Review: Emery Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

With region games just one week away, it’s time to reflect on how each basketball team has performed and look ahead to see what is in store. This article will feature the Emery Lady Spartans.

Its has truly been an up and down year for the Lady Spartans. After playing their best game of the year against 5A Salem Hills, the Lady Spartans followed it up with a loss to North Summit. Emery is still searching for its identity as everyone is new to the varsity level.

Sophomore Baylee Jacobson has been Emery’s most consistent player and is averaging 11.3 points per contest. Kiri Cook has also been solid with 10.9 points and nearly five rebounds per game. Hailey Allred, Bethany Justice and Tambrie Tuttle have all shown their ability and Emery will hope to utilize them and others as the season progresses.

Emery is averaging 51.6 points per night on 37 percent field goal shooting. One downside is that the Lady Spartans are averaging 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Lady Spartans are ranked seventh in 3A to crack the top 10 along with four other Region 12 teams. One thing playing to Emery’s advantage is that it played the most difficult schedule of any top 10 team. The Spartans are hoping to use that experience and play with more confidence down the stretch.