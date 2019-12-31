Midseason Review: Emery Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

With region games just one week away, it’s time to reflect on how each basketball team has performed and look ahead to see what is in store. This article will feature the Emery Spartans.

Winners of six of their first eight games, the Spartans have primarily blown past teams. They are led by a number of seniors, including five in the starting lineup. Brax Jensen is averaging a double-double each night with 20.5 points and 10.5 assists. Jordan Ekker and Kyler Wilstead are also averaging double-digit scoring with 15.4 and 10.1 points, respectively. The guard duo of Jensen and Ekker is an obvious strength, not to mention one of the best in the state.

Emery is shooting 47 percent from the field for an average of 72 points per game thus far. The Spartans have shown the ability to light up the gym. In their two loses, the Spartans shot 35 percent for 52 points against Grantsville and 38 percent for 63 points against Delta. With that being said, the games were still close as they fell by four to the Rabbits and three to the Cowboys.

The Spartans lack of size has not hurt them. Emery will most likely try to run the ball and avoid half court sets in order to limit the damage. Look for Emery to stay active on defense and alter passes or attempts that attack the paint.

Emery is ranked fourth in 3A behind (1) Manti, (2) Richfield and (3) San Juan. There will be tough competition ahead as both Richfield and San Juan are in the Spartan’s region. Grand and South Sevier also cracked the top 10 in 3A as Region 12 is showing its strength.

Emery has the second worse strength of schedule of those top 10 teams heading into region play. That will obviously change as Emery faces off with its region opponents.