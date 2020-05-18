Millsite Rehabilitation Work Moving Along

By Julie Johansen

By the end of May, the rock placement on both the upstream and downstream side of the Millsite Dam should be completed by the construction crew of the Millsite Rehabilitation Project. It is a goal to have the golf course bridge in its permanent position by then as well. The earth work should be completed at that time until the spillway is complete in order for the embankment to be tied into the new walls on the spillway.

There will be some clean up, though the main earth work will be completed by the end of the month. Temporary walls are being constructed in the middle of the spillway for the runoff to be contained while construction continues on the permanent side walls. The reservoir is expected to spill around the end of May or first of June, depending on the weather. Currently, the water level is about 12 feet below the spillway. The incorporated footings for the walls will be built this summer. However, the floor overlay will have to be completed next spring before runoff.

Everything seems to be moving along very well right now on the rehabilitation project, according to project leaders.