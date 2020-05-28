Miss Carbon County Royalty to Reign for Another Year

On Wednesday evening, Miss Carbon County Organization board members made the announcement that, though that are saddened by the news, they have made the choice to cancel the pageants that were previously scheduled for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This cancellation includes the Miss Carbon County, Miss Teen Carbon County and the Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County pageants. The plan is to reschedule the pageants for the following summer. This decision was made unanimously by the board and was made in light of the recent postponement of the Miss Utah and Miss America competitions.

With this decision in mind, the board members also announced that they will be extending the reign of the current royalty for an additional year. Those that are reigning at this time will remain as titleholders until the competitions in August of 2021.

“We are very appreciative of their willingness to step up and serve our community for another year,” the board shared.

The competition age groups for the 2021 pageants will be extended to ensure that the young women that wished to compete in a certain age group in 2020 can compete in that same group the following year. The mini ages will be four to seven, the little ages will be seven to 10, the junior 10 to 13, the teen 13 to 17 and the miss 17 to 24.

“We appreciate all the support we have been given and are excited to see what the future holds! We can’t wait to celebrate with you all in August 2021,” the board stated.

The Miss Carbon County Organization Board consists of Director Kylie Howes, Co-Director MeriLynn Tubbs, Judges Chair Jessie Jewkes, Hostess Chair Taren Powell and Events Coordinator Gracie Steele.