Mitchell Funeral Home to Live Stream Services

In response to the precautions issued in regards to COVID-19, Mitchell Funeral Home has made the decision to live stream its upcoming services.

“Mitchell Funeral Home will be live streaming our services on the Mitchell Funeral Home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend due to COVID-19 precautions,” funeral home staff shared. “We will be streaming them on our website as soon as our equipment arrives.”

To watch the Facebook streams, please click here. To view recent obituaries and streaming information, please visit www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.

“Thank you all for your love and support to our wonderful families we serve,” staff shared. “We know this time is hard on them.”