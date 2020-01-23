Mont Harmon Middle Visited by John Bytheway

Mont Harmon Middle School had an eventful morning on Friday as motivational speaker John Bytheway made his way to Price to give a life skills presentation to the entire student body. Bytheway introduced himself to the students and showed them funny stories throughout the assembly along with his own stories and what he’s learned throughout his life.

One topic he titled “What’s in Your Backpack?” had him explaining an overnight hiking trip that he took. Bytheway told of how one of the boys on the trip packed too many items that he did not need, making the hike harder for him. Bytheway related this to life and how we pack our invisible backpacks with things we don’t need to carry around, such as the negative thoughts about ourselves or others. “You can’t change the trail, but you can decide what you carry,” said Bytheway.

He then asked the students to think of a Cracker Jack box and how there is a prize at the bottom of the box. With a box representing each person, Bytheway told them that every person has a prize inside of them. He said that sometimes we also need to be someone that can help another person find the prize inside of themselves.

The last items that were brought to attention included internet safety and who people remember when they finish school. A parable about a snake was told for the kids to consider of the dangers on the internet and what hides behind a screen. Another quote given by Bytheway stated, “At the end of school, you remember the people who you respected, not the ones who were popular.”

He concluded by thanking everyone for their time and the invitation to the school to speak to the students and faculty.