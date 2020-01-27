Mont Harmon Pirates Determine Top Spellers

In preparation for the upcoming Carbon School District spelling bee, each school has been hosting their own bees to select the top spellers to represent them. Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) hosted its competition on Tuesday morning.

Many of the Pirates competed, spelling their best. Following the challenging competition, the top spellers were determined. Josiah Trostle earned first place followed by Aly Bryner in second. Taylor Jennings rounded out the top finishers in third place.

The next step for these students is the district bee, which is slated to take place on Feb. 4. The spelling bee will begin at 10 a.m. and will take place at Carbon High School.