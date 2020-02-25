Mont Harmon Pirates Teach Young Cheerleaders New Moves

The gymnasium at Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) was filled with young, hopeful cheerleaders on Saturday afternoon as the 2020 mini cheer camp was hosted by the school’s cheerleaders.

The camp welcomed children, both boys and girls, that were between the ages of four and 11. For just $30 per student, the camp attendees were given a camp t-shirt along with a bow or headband and the opportunity to learn two cheer dances and a cheer from the MHMS cheerleaders themselves.

The camp was a day-long effort, taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We had the best day ever,” the coaching staff and cheerleaders shared following the event.

All that participated were then invited to perform at the MHMS Cheer Showcase. This showcase is open and free to all members of the community. It is slated to take place at MHMS on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.