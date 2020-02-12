Monument Valley Cougars Visit the Green River Pirates *Photo Gallery*

Both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams of Green River High School welcomed the Monument Valley Cougars on Friday for conference matchups.

For the boys’ team, the competition was stiff. The first quarter ended with the Pirates earning a two-point advantage, 14-12. They came back strong in the second quarter and kept the momentum, taking a 33-22 lead into halftime.

The Pirates’ defense shined in the third as the team allowed the Cougars only five points while draining 15. With another 15-point quarter in the fourth, the Pirates secured the dominating 63-38 win. Senior Axel Anguiano once again led the scoring with 19 points followed by senior Weston Hatfield with 12.

However, the Lady Pirates were not as successful. The ladies started on shaky legs, which gave them the disadvantage from the start. They ended the first quarter after scoring only six points to trail 16-6. The second quarter was slightly more successful for the Lady Pirates, though they once again floundered under the Lady Cougars at 19-10 to trail 35-16 at the half.

The Lady Pirates returned from the break ready for a comeback, outscoring Monument Valley 23-15 in the third to narrow the gap to 50-39. They were not ready to succumb yet and gained the advantage over the Lady Cougars in the fourth quarter as well at 19-17. This late push-back was unfortunately not enough for the Lady Pirates, who fell to the Lady Cougars by a final score of 67-58.

Senior Talynn Lovato led the team with 20 points followed by freshman Abby Erwin with 12.